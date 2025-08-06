Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,266,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 84,461 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 704,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 71,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 96,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,485,000.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ECAT opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2902 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.3%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.