New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $4.66 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,971 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Etsy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,421,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,751,000 after purchasing an additional 235,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $88,185.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,828.57. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 6,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $406,871.01. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,424 shares in the company, valued at $967,209.36. The trade was a 29.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,024 shares of company stock worth $21,368,211 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Down 2.3%

ETSY stock opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $68.45.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.16 million. Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Etsy

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.