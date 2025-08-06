ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 253,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,962,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $146.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,365,398. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

