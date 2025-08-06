Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 889 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Phillip Securities raised Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.88.

Adobe Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $338.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.69. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

