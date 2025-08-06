Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 367 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,618 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $338.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

