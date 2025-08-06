West Michigan Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,504,685,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,363,125,000 after purchasing an additional 672,919 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,496,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,555,031,000 after purchasing an additional 133,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 46,806.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,391 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $338.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.69. The firm has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

