Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Holdings Lessened by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Corpay makes up about 6.9% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $73,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 119,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,651,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,949,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,890,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,686,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,801,000 after buying an additional 1,047,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,722,000 after buying an additional 42,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPAY. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corpay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.07.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $319.03 on Wednesday. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.28 and a 52-week high of $400.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.46 and a 200-day moving average of $339.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

