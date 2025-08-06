Argent Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Argent Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Solventum were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 8,462,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,101,000 after purchasing an additional 176,201 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,749,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,559,000 after purchasing an additional 309,077 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,603,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,904,000 after purchasing an additional 821,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,106,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,075,000 after purchasing an additional 52,423 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOLV. Piper Sandler upgraded Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

NYSE:SOLV opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.03. Solventum Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 4.55%. Solventum’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

