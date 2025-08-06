Natural Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Natural Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the quarter. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Adobe by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of ADBE opened at $338.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.88.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

