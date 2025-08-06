Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,577,000 after acquiring an additional 432,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,126,000 after purchasing an additional 343,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 32,984.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,066 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.21.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $649.80 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The company has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.58, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $537.94 and a 200 day moving average of $419.58.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

