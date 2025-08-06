Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Raises Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Biogen were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 416,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,464 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 105,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 81,811 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,550. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $132.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $207.59.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

