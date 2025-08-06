ABC Arbitrage SA Takes Position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $966,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C alerts:

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Stock Down 0.4%

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $88.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average is $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 317.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.22).

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C news, Director Chase Carey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $4,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,449.20. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.