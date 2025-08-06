Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 285.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $145.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.93. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

