PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) is Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,090 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 570,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,973.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 921,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 891,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 356.4% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 320,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 250,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.1%

PYLD opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $26.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.