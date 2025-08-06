Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) vs. Better Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:BEEN) Financial Review

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) and Better Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:BEEN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Kornit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kornit Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Better Environment Concepts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kornit Digital and Better Environment Concepts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kornit Digital 0 1 3 1 3.00 Better Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Kornit Digital currently has a consensus price target of $33.20, indicating a potential upside of 73.10%. Given Kornit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kornit Digital is more favorable than Better Environment Concepts.

This table compares Kornit Digital and Better Environment Concepts”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kornit Digital $203.82 million 4.47 -$16.80 million ($0.18) -106.56 Better Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Better Environment Concepts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kornit Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Kornit Digital and Better Environment Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kornit Digital -4.19% -0.75% -0.69% Better Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kornit Digital beats Better Environment Concepts on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services. The company's products and services include direct-to-garment printing platform for smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and system upgrade kits, maintenance and support, consulting, and professional services. It serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital Ltd. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Better Environment Concepts

Better Environment Concepts Inc. operates as an energy consulting company in the United States. It acquires interests in, or participates in the creation of projects while providing financial, management, and technical support to development stage businesses, primarily in the green or alternative energy industry. It focuses on developing four energy projects. The company was formerly known as Unidigitel Inc. and changed its name to Better Environment Concepts Inc. in June 2009. Better Environment Concepts Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

