Associated Banc Corp Sells 284,474 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Associated Banc Corp cut its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284,474 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,267,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,021,000 after buying an additional 1,651,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,526,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,367,000 after buying an additional 2,590,530 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,400,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,016,000 after purchasing an additional 379,745 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,671,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,028,000 after purchasing an additional 902,171 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $122,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $49,985.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,696.96. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,777 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the transaction, the director owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,888.30. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,010 shares of company stock worth $396,673. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

