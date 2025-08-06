Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,296 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,396.10. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,340. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,558. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.3%

CBRE opened at $156.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.85 and a 200-day moving average of $133.52. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.17 and a 52 week high of $161.03.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

