Natural Investments LLC Sells 8,681 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC)

Natural Investments LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the quarter. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 43.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 14.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.17. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $37.00.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BEPC

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.