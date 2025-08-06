GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of GE opened at $271.88 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.92. The stock has a market cap of $288.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.44.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.