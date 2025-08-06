Warburton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Warburton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,421,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 373,741 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Machines by 1,207.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 156,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 144,991 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,531,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.40. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 72,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $866,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 366,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,888. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 161,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $1,948,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $42,286,692.80. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,454 shares of company stock worth $5,295,969 in the last three months. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Further Reading

