Twin City Private Wealth LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Twin City Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $5,876,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 13.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Veeva Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,460. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $48,632.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,930.40. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.4%

VEEV stock opened at $281.39 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.21 and a twelve month high of $296.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.91 and its 200-day moving average is $247.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.17.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

