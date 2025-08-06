Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Shares Down 20.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) dropped 20.4% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 500 to GBX 415. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Auction Technology Group traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.92) and last traded at GBX 382 ($5.08). Approximately 1,142,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 630,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.38).

ATG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 725 ($9.64) to GBX 710 ($9.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 660 ($8.78) to GBX 560 ($7.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 910 ($12.10) to GBX 815 ($10.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 464.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 536.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £432.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Auction Technology Group plc?(“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

