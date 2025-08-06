Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock Price Down 21.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) fell 21.6% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 500 to GBX 415. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Auction Technology Group traded as low as GBX 373.50 ($4.97) and last traded at GBX 376.54 ($5.01). 761,586 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 627,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.38).
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Auction Technology Group from GBX 660 ($8.78) to GBX 560 ($7.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 725 ($9.64) to GBX 710 ($9.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 910 ($12.10) to GBX 815 ($10.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
Auction Technology Group plc?(“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).
