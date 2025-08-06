ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Acquires Shares of 56,104 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,479,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navigoe LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 34.6% in the first quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 506.0% during the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,870,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,471,790,000 after acquiring an additional 148,658 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $300.08 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $339.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.45. The firm has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 86.86%.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.27.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

