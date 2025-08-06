Raiffeisen Bank International AG Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,170,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Baidu by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Baidu by 367.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 599,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,579,000 after buying an additional 471,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $3,497,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIDU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $116.25.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

