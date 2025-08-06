Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 105 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 0.7% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Linde by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 55,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,031,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 770.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 36,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,094,000 after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $469.84 on Wednesday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $220.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

