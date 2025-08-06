Hemington Wealth Management Acquires 27 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 95,141.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,543,000 after acquiring an additional 404,634 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,191,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,638,000 after acquiring an additional 300,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,212,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 325,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,048,000 after acquiring an additional 263,051 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $770.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $890.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $883.41 on Wednesday. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $945.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $880.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $771.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 25.01%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.