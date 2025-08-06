Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. owned about 0.12% of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6%

AGGH opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed.

