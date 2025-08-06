Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) & Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Head-To-Head Survey

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) and Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cresco Labs and Jin Medical International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs -11.86% -21.77% -6.00% Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cresco Labs and Jin Medical International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 0 2 0 2 3.00 Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs $724.34 million 0.47 -$74.44 million ($0.24) -2.90 Jin Medical International $23.50 million 4.26 $3.68 million N/A N/A

This table compares Cresco Labs and Jin Medical International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jin Medical International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresco Labs.

Volatility and Risk

Cresco Labs has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jin Medical International has a beta of 9.79, indicating that its share price is 879% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jin Medical International beats Cresco Labs on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections and fruit-forward gummies under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

