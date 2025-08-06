Advyzon Investment Management LLC Invests $181,000 in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PATH. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 479.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,720,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,712 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in UiPath by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 14,074,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in UiPath by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,089 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,459,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,569 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in UiPath by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,456,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,382 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on UiPath from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UiPath from $11.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

UiPath Stock Down 1.1%

UiPath stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.49, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.03. UiPath, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $15.93.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $559,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,058,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,875,613.68. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 56,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $716,415.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 859,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,939,085.52. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,310 shares of company stock worth $10,428,922. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

