Argent Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in NetApp were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 929.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $918,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 288,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,160,004.40. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,940.35. This trade represents a 39.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,479 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 126.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

