Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 38,590 Shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,835,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,590 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $256,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4,700.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on OLED. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of OLED stock opened at $140.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Display Corporation has a twelve month low of $103.70 and a twelve month high of $215.90.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.58 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

