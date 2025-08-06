Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Navigoe LLC

Navigoe LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 590.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,029 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Navigoe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Navigoe LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 295,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,801.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

BATS DIHP opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $30.02.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

