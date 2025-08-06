ABC Arbitrage SA Takes Position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN)

ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at $45,110,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at $42,193,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,827,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,217,000 after buying an additional 3,909,545 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Haleon by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,412,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Haleon by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,733,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after buying an additional 1,052,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HLN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Haleon Trading Down 2.2%

HLN opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.23.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

See Also

