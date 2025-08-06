Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.33 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,693 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,811.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,293,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,467,000 after purchasing an additional 146,848 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $30.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.