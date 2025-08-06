Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 131,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 23,256 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 37,605 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $37.17.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

