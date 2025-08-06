Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Sells 674 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,208. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

MCD stock opened at $298.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.96. The stock has a market cap of $213.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $265.33 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.39.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

