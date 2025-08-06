Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $766,000 Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. trimmed its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 996,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $85,999,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,761,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after purchasing an additional 352,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $3,145,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:STX opened at $151.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $157.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.82 and a 200-day moving average of $108.57.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on STX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.44.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Michael R. Cannon sold 24,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,878,610.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,365. This represents a 69.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 63,418 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $7,927,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,250. This represents a 81.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,046 shares of company stock valued at $52,535,806 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

