Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,490 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 40.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 366.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 39.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.10.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $129.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $83,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 209,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,240,816.03. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $849,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 461,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,680,505.46. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,435,023 shares of company stock valued at $192,583,867. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

