Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for 0.7% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,474,000 after acquiring an additional 377,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,851,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,447,000 after acquiring an additional 324,852 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,140,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,562,000 after buying an additional 259,606 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 987,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after buying an additional 588,453 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 985,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,383,000 after buying an additional 60,493 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

