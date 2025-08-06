Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 69,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised Jacobs Solutions from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 3.8%

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $145.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.23 and a one year high of $150.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.90 and a 200 day moving average of $128.17.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

