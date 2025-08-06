57,495 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,566,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Main Street Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.33.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $299.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.33. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.47 and a 12 month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.