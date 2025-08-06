Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $101.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.64. Expand Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $123.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 589.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Expand Energy from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Expand Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised Expand Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their price target on Expand Energy from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Expand Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

