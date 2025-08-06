Encompass More Asset Management Purchases Shares of 9,503 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 (NYSEARCA:AOCT)

Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 (NYSEARCA:AOCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Encompass More Asset Management owned approximately 0.28% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 by 34.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 by 164.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Legacy CG LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 674,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000.

NYSEARCA AOCT opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

