iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,381 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,381 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.7% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,451 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $742,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $2,876,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 68,212 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.51. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

