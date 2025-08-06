Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,155 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.61.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of PANW opened at $169.09 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $210.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.36 and its 200-day moving average is $187.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,080. This trade represents a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $160,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,734.65. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,423,337 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.