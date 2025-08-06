Diageo (LON:DGE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,802.50 ($23.97) and last traded at GBX 1,805 ($24.00), with a volume of 50025777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,822 ($24.23).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,010 ($26.73) to GBX 2,060 ($27.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.24) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,372 ($31.54) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.91) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,458.67 ($32.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,919.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,068.40.

In other Diageo news, insider John Alexander Manzoni purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,955 ($25.99) per share, with a total value of £6,549.25 ($8,707.95). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 981 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,510. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company.

