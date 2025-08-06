Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Director Bruce R. Brook Sells 2,077 Shares of Stock

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $132,221.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,715.16. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Newmont Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra Research upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus set a $63.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. CIBC set a $74.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Newmont by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 181,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,212,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

