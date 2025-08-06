Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share and revenue of $800.54 million for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $615.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.22 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.50%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $117.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $166.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.40 and its 200-day moving average is $114.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

