Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.39% of Marvell Technology worth $1,272,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,300,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,333,000 after buying an additional 423,892 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,462,274,000 after purchasing an additional 857,087 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543,132 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,776,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,794,000 after acquiring an additional 488,610 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,340,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,725,000 after acquiring an additional 75,429 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,743.05. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $83,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,110. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,826. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MRVL opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

